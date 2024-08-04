Three die of snakebite in Chhattisgarh's Korba district

Korba, Aug 4 (PTI) A woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old son were among three persons who died of snake bite in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Sunday.

The victims, Shani Bai Kole, and her son Vinay Kumar, were asleep in their home in Shivpur village under the Pali police station limits when they suffered a snakebite on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

Their family members rushed the duo to a community health centre, where they died during treatment, he said.

A 50-year-old man died in a similar incident in Karaanavapara village in the Pali area on Friday, the official said.

Earlier this week, a 15-year-old girl died of snakebite in Donganala village under the Pali development block, he added.

With the onset of the monsoon season, snakebite incidents are on the rise in the forest areas of Pali block. PTI COR ARU