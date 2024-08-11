Three die of suspected electrocution in MP field

Ujjain, Aug 11 (PTI) The bodies of three men were found in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Sunday with the police suspecting electrocution as the cause of their death, an official said.

Prima facie, the deceased trio, Sarwan Mongia (40), Prahlad Mongia (38) and Vakeel Banjara (30), came into contact with a broken high-tension electricity line lying in a agriculture field in Ramatalai village, around 10 km away from Khachrod town, said police station in-charge Dhan Singh Nalwaya.

The exact cause of the death will be known in the postmortem report, he said.

Police found a sack with pigeons and a net to catch birds at the spot, said Nalwaya.

The bodies were spotted by a village who in turn called up the police. PTI COR ADU NSK