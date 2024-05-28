Three die of suspected food poisoning in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, died due to suspected food poisoning in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, officials on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

Thirty-six others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, they said.

Kotra Police Station SHO Ashok Kumar said that about 80 people had participated in a programme in Sawan Kyara village on Monday night.

Shortly after dinner, several people were taken to the hospital, complaining of vomiting and nausea, where a woman and two people died, he added.

Advertisment

The SHO said that the deceased have been identified as Babu Gamar (30), Masru Gamar (28) and Amiya Pargi (35).

Kotra Block Chief Medical Officer Dr Shankarlal Chavan said that food samples were collected and sent for testing.

The suspected cause of death is food poisoning, he added.

Dr Chavan said that 11 people are undergoing treatment at the primary health center in Kotra, while 25 others have been taken to other hospitals. PTI SDA AS AS