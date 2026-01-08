Three district courts in Chhattisgarh get bomb threats; cops declare them hoaxes after checking

Rajnandgaon/Durg/Bilaspur, Jan 8 (PTI) Three district courts in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur received bomb threats via anonymous emails on Thursday, officials said.

After searching the three premises, police declared these as hoaxes as nothing suspicious was found, they said.

The threat message was received on the official email IDs of the Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur district courts, following which police were alerted, they said.

"An email, sent by an unidentified person, threatening a suicide attack using RDX-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was received at 10.07 am on the official email ID of Rajnandgaon court. The sender also warned that judges should be evacuated from the premises by 2.35 pm," a police official in Rajnandgaon said.

The district collector and the superintendent of police were immediately alerted with directions to take necessary security and protective measures, while a police team, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad and dog squad, was immediately sent to the court and the premises was evacuated, he said.

During the search, no suspicious object, bomb, explosive or any dangerous material was found anywhere in the premises, the official said.

A similar threat was received on the official email IDs of Durg and Bilaspur district courts.

"Police launched searches. No bomb or suspicious object was found. FIRs have been registered in connection with the threats and an investigation is underway to trace the source of the emails. As a precautionary measure, a checking was also conducted at the Raipur district court," the official said. PTI COR TKP GK BNM