Three district courts in Chhattisgarh receive bomb threat emails; searches on

Rajnandgaon/Ambikapur, Jan 28 (PTI) Three district courts in Chhattisgarh received bomb threats via anonymous emails on Wednesday, prompting police to evacuate the premises and conduct thorough searches, officials said.

Earlier, on January 8, similar bomb threat emails were received by the district courts of Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur. After searches, those threats were found to be hoaxes.

On Wednesday, the threat emails were sent to the official email IDs of the Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur (headquarters of Surguja district) and Jagdalpur (headquarters of Bastar district) courts, following which police and administration were on high alert, the officials said.

An email from an unidentified sender threatening to blow up the Rajnandgaon district court was received at around 10 am. Soon after, police teams, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, rushed to the spot and the court premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure, a police official said.

Similar threat emails were also received by the Ambikapur and Jagdalpur district courts, triggering immediate security responses and intensive search operations at both locations, officials said.

A senior police official in Bastar said no suspicious object, bomb, explosive or any dangerous material was found during the search of the Jagdalpur court premises.

An investigation was underway to trace the source of the emails, the police added. PTI COR TKP GK