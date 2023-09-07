Three doctors booked in UP's Bareilly for attacking man, policemen

Bareilly (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) Three doctors at a government hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district have been booked for allegedly assaulting a man and some police personnel following an argument over parking, an official said on Thursday.

Police sources said the accused doctors, in an inebriated state, began an argument with one Jagjit Singh over parking near a sweet shop in the Izzatnagar area.

Circle Officer Ashish Pratap Singh said Vaibhav, Sanjeev and Rahul -- all doctors at the district hospital -- attacked Singh following an argument. They also attacked three police constables who reached the spot.

Two FIRs have been lodged against the accused doctors one the basis of complaints lodged by a police constable and Singh at Izzatnagar police station. The matter is being investigated, the police said.

Dr Alka Sharma, the chief medical superintendent of the district hospital, said, "Suitable action will be taken against the doctors based on the police report." PTI COR CDN SZM