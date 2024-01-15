Three doppler radars to be set up in Odisha: IMD chief

Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will install three more doppler radars in Odisha over the next five years, its director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Monday.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised to celebrate the 150th Foundation Day of the department in New Delhi, Mohapatra said the three new radars will be set up at Balasore, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar.

"In this age of digital technology, anyone can know about the weather forecast of his locality using the PIN code or panchayat name through the department's mobile app and website," he said.

The IMD's Bhubaneswar centre here also celebrated the foundation day with a series of programmes.

Weather scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi informed about IMD's history, evolution, modernisation, forecast procedure regarding cyclone management, etc.

The IMD has lined up year-long celebrations to mark 150 years of its foundation, he added. PTI BBM BBM MNB