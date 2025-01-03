Three DRG jawans injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Jan 3 (PTI) Three jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The explosion occurred near Tokda village under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of security personnel, who were out on an anti-Naxal operation, were returning, an official said.

"Three CAF jawans came in contact with a pressure IED, triggering the blast," he said.

"They sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a local hospital. These jawans are said to be stable," he added.

Advertisment

A search operation is underway in the area, the official said. PTI COR NP