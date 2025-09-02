Three drown as boat capsizes in lake in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Three persons drowned in a lake in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat after the boat they were using capsized on Tuesday evening, police said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Pappu Chavda (18) and Vishal Chavda (21), while the identity of the third one, whose body was fished out late in the evening, is yet to be identified, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), Shivam Verma, said.

"The incident took place at Shakri lake in Sarkhej area when three local youths went there and decided to go boating in a small boat kept there by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for cleaning the waterbody," Verma said.

"To seek adventure, these three youths sat in the small boat and went deep into the lake on their own. They drowned after the boat suddenly capsized. The bodies of all the three victims were recovered and sent for post-mortem," he said. PTI PJT NP