Three drown during Chhath festivities in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Three people have drowned in separate incidents during Chhath celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the deaths were reported from Nagra, Bansdih, and Maniyar police station areas of the district on Monday.

At Nagra, 28-year-old Mahesh Patel slipped into a pond while collecting water for Chhath rituals. Villagers rescued him and took him to a local hospital, and then to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

In the second incident, 50-year-old Dhela Mishra drowned in a pond near a temple at Agaur village under the Bansdih police station area while taking a holy dip. Police said the body was later retrieved from the water and sent for postmortem.

At Mallowa village under the Maniyar police station limits, Anuj Paswan drowned while preparing a ritual platform ('bedi') near a pond. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.