Three drown during idol immersion in Agra; CM expresses grief

Agra (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Three persons drowned during an idol immersion in the Utangan river in Agra district, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Khairagarh area on Thursday when nine people slipped into deep water during the immersion.

While locals managed to rescue one person, the bodies of Gagan (26), Ompal (32) and Bhagwati (20) were later recovered, they said.

Search was underway for some more missing persons, the police said.

Earlier, District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari said six people were missing and teams of local divers, police personnel and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been pressed into service.

He said the administration had designated a specific site for the immersion, but the group chose another spot in the river.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives.