Three drown in pond in Bihar

Ara (Bihar), Aug 11 (PTI) Three persons drowned in a pond in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Majhauan, and the identity of the deceased was not disclosed by the district administration.

The local authorities handed over the bodies to their family members after post-mortem examinations, a district police officer said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the tragic incident and announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

In another incident, two persons went missing after a boat capsized on Sunday morning.

"A small boat overturned in the middle of the Bagmati river. While seven or eight people managed to swim to the bank of the river, two others went missing", a senior official said.

The search operation is on, he added.