Three drown in pond in Gondia farm

Gondia, Oct 6 (PTI) Two teenagers and a 21-year-old man drowned in a pond in a farm in Gondia district, a police official said on Monday.

Aditya Sunil Bais (15), Tushar Manoj Raut (17) and Abhishek Ramcharan Aachle (21) drowned late Sunday night in Purada village in Deori tehsil, the official said.

"They had come to attend a family function here. Their motorcycle was seen parked near the pond. The bodies were recovered soon after," Salekas police station inspector Bhushan Burade said. PTI COR BNM