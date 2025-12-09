Three drown in water bodies in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 9 (PTI) Three persons drowned in water bodies in separate incidents in Gumla and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said.

A 37-year-old woman drowned in a well in Patratoli village under the jurisdiction of Ghaghra police station in Gumla district.

Ghaghra police station officer-in-charge Puneet Minj said, "She drowned after slipping and falling into the well while drawing water with a bucket. The body has been handed over to her family after post-mortem examination. An unnatural death (UD) case has been registered." In another incident, a 45-year-old man, identified as Pramood Korwa, drowned in a pond in Parshukhad village in Chinia police station area in Garhwa district.

Chinia police station officer-in-charge Amit Kumar said, "After a 26-hour search operation, the victim's body was fished out and handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination." In the third incident, a 45-year-old man, identified as Dharmendra Bind, drowned after falling into a tank of an under-construction toilet in Jobariya village under the jurisdiction of Garhwa police station.

Garhwa police station in-charge Sunil Tiwari said the body has been fished out and handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD