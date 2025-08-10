Three drown while taking bath in sea in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 10 (PTI) At least three men drowned on Sunday while taking a bath in the sea in Odisha's Puri district, police said.

The incident occurred on the Chandrabhaga beach near the famous Konark temple when they were bathing in the sea, a senior officer said.

The two deceased were from Bhubaneswar, and another hailed from Cuttack, he said.

"The two youths were swept away during high tide near the Eco Retreat centre, and the other drowned at a nearby place," the officer said.

Fire brigade personnel and guards deployed on the Chandrabhaga beach rushed to the spot and fished them out, he said.

The three were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead, the officer said.

The local people said that Chandrabhaga beach is known for its serene beauty and calmness, but the sea was rough due to the full moon on Sunday.