Three drug peddler arrested in JK’s Udhampur, Jammu

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin in Udhampur and Jammu districts on Saturday, police said.

Manik Oberoi and Sachin Kumar were arrested after 4.23 grams of heroin were recovered from their car during checking at Udhampur's Rehambal, a police spokesperson said.

He said Oberoi was driving the car when police stopped and subjected the vehicle to checking.

Sunil Choudhary, a resident of Suchetgarh, was arrested after 3.30 grams of heroin was recovered from his car during checking at Chakrohi in RS Pura area of Jammu, he said.

All the three drug peddlers were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations are on, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB