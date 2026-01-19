Three drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in two separate operations, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

In the first instance, police arrested two men in Shopian district and recovered 58 grams of heroin from them.

"Shopian Police arrested two drug peddlers at Naghard Wachi and recovered 58 grams of heroin from their possession," the spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered against the duo under relevant sections of the law and an investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, a third alleged drug peddler was arrested in the neighbouring Pulwama district and a large quantity of contraband was recovered from him, the spokesperson said.

The man was apprehended from Nikloora area, when a police patrol team was carrying out routine checking, he added. PTI MIJ RUK RUK