Three drug peddlers arrested in separate operations in JK’s Udhampur, Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers, including one who had been on the run for the last two and a half years, have been arrested in separate operations on Wednesday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, Rakesh Kumar, from Bishnah, was arrested from Udhampur, officials said.

The accused had been evading arrest for the last two and a half years, they added.

On October 12, 2023, Kumar jumped a check point at Phalata-Rehambal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. During a police chase, he abandoned his car and fled the spot, following which a search was launched, a spokesperson said.

Police said the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 105.06 kg of poppy straw and a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

In another operation, police arrested two drug peddlers, Tariq Mehmood and Shoket Nazir, after 12 grams of heroin was recovered during a search of their car near Salani bus stand in Rajouri district.

A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against them and further investigation is underway, the police spokesperson said.