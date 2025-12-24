Three drug peddlers held in Hyderabad; MDMA, ganja seized

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Three people were arrested here for allegedly peddling drugs and different narcotics drugs were seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

On credible information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team conducted an operation in the limits of Chikkadpally Police Station on December 22 and apprehended a 25-year-old event manager (drug peddler) and two drug sub-peddlers—a 21-year-old software employee and a 28-year-old ride-hailing platform rider, DCP (Task Force) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said in a release.

Police seized OG (Hydrophonic Ganja) weighing 22 grams, MDMA (five grams), ecstasy pills (5.57 grams), LSD blots, four mobile phones, besides Rs 50,000 net cash from their possession.

According to police, the event manager, who became a local drug peddler is involved in multiple NDPS and criminal cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He procured contraband drugs such as OG, MDMA, LSD blots, and ecstasy pills through absconding suppliers, and later via dark web (internet) platforms.

Payments were routed through cryptocurrency wallets, masking financial trails and drugs were delivered through courier services to the peddler by absconding suppliers.

He sold the contraband at higher rates across Hyderabad for illegal profits. In his absence, operations were managed by his girlfriend, who acted as a sub-peddler. She further used the ride-hailing platform rider, as a transporter for distribution and handling financial transactions, police added.

A case under NDPS Act was registered.