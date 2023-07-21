Three drug peddlers held; MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh, pistol seized

Mangaluru, July 21 (PTI) The Mangaluru city crime branch (CCB) police on Friday arrested three drug peddlers and seized MDMA and a pistol from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Niyas (28) from Farangipete, Nishad (31) from Talapady and Mohammed Razin (24) from Padil, police said.

The three were arrested while transporting the drug MDMA in two cars near Pilikuru in Mangaluru taluk.

City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said 180 gm of MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh, two cars, four mobile phones worth Rs 1.40 lakh, Rs 22,050 in cash, one pistol, a live bullet, a dragon knife and two digital weighing machines, totally worth Rs 27.62 lakh were seized from the accused.

The three persons had bought MDMA from Goa and Mumbai and were trying to supply the drug in the city. A case has been registered at Ullal police station.

Among the accused, Niyas faces more than 10 cases of drug sale, murder attempt and theft in Udupi and in various other police stations in Dakshina Kannada district. Razin has a case under NDPS case at Kankanady police station.

On a separate seizure of drug-laced chocolates from two shops in the city, the commissioner said a case for adulteration has been registered against the offenders. “We are waiting for the FSL report for the next course of action under NDPS. The police are keeping an eye on peddlers and consumers as part of its efforts to make the city drug-free,” he said.

Activities of rowdy-sheeters are also being observed. As many as 60 people have been deported from the district this year and notices have been issued for deportation for three more persons for repeatedly being involved in crimes, Jain said. PTI MVG MVG ANE