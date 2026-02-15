Three drug peddlers held with heroin in JK’s Samba

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 7.85 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Sunday, police said.

Shahid Shafiq of Kupwara along with Younis Rafiq and Kamran Farooq of Srinagar were travelling in a car when it was intercepted and subjected to checking in Vijaypur area, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance, a police spokesperson said.

He said the trio was arrested and a case under relevant section of NDPS Act was registered against them.