Three drug smugglers arrested in north Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday said it has arrested three persons for allegedly smuggling drugs from Andhra Pradesh to sell them in the national capital.

The three accused Akhilesh Bhagat (29), Naresh Kumar (19) and Prakash Sharma (32) were arrested from Bhalswa Jheel in north Delhi on Friday evening, the police said.

A total of 45 kg of fine quality of marijuana was recovered from the car the trio were driving, they added.

Akhilesh Bhagat, the prime accused, purchased a second-hand car and got a hidden cavity built below the rear seat of the car. Bhagat gave the vehicle to Kumar for sourcing the drugs from a supplier at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh with whom he had finalised the drug deal, the police said.

Kumar, with the help of the supplier, concealed the marijuana in the car's hidden cavity and brought it to Delhi with Sharma. Bhagat had assured to pay Rs 15,000 each to Kumar and Sharma for the work.

When Bhagat met them in Delhi, near the Bhalaswa Jheel, the police reached the spot and nabbed the trio along with the car, the officials said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 20, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they added. PTI ALK RPA RPA