Three drug smugglers arrested in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, heroin worth Rs 2 crore recovered

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Police arrested three men on Saturday from in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh for smuggling drugs and seized 400 grams of heroin, officials said.

According to police, the market value of the recovered heroin in the international market is around Rs 2 crore.

Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said that while patrolling, the officials intercepted a luxury car with the Haryana number plate.

During the search, the police found 400 grams of heroin and some cash, Sangwan said.

The accused were identified as Jagga Singh (36), Gurvinder Singh (25) and Sandeep Ghintala (26). They have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sangwan said that a total of 16 cases have been registered against the arrested smugglers Jagga Singh and Sandeep Ghintala under the NDPS and Excise Act in the Sirsa district of Haryana.

Both are notorious heroin smugglers, their network is spread across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states. During interrogation, they also admitted to smuggling heroin to other states, he added. PTI AG HIG HIG