Three drunk tourists ram car into woman after dispute at homestay, kill her; held

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Three tourists in inebriated condition rammed their car into a woman and killed her following a dispute at a homestay in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in the Harihareshwar area in the early hours of the day, an official from Shrivardhan police station said.

The police have arrested the accused, Irappa Yamnappa Dhotre, Akash Govind Gawde and Vicky Premsingh Gill, all residents of Pune, he said.

The official said the accused arrived at a homestay and asked the owner for accommodation, but the latter refused as they all appeared drunk. A quarrel ensued, and the trio attacked the owner and tried to flee when one of them fell from the car, and villagers caught hold of him.

Advertisment

After some time, Gawde and Gill returned to the homestay to rescue Dhotre, and they ended up ramming their car into the owner's sister and killing her on the spot, he said.

The official said the trio managed to drive away and were later nabbed from Pune based on technical evidence, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI ZA ARU