Three dupe e-commerce firm official of Rs 2.32 cr by posing as CBI officials; one held

Nagpur, Jul 20 (PTI) Three persons allegedly posing as CBI officials duped the employee of a leading e-commerce firm of Rs 2,32 crore over a period of two months, a Nagpur police official said on Saturday.

The accused contacted Akshay Avinash Palliwar (24), a resident of Laxmi Nagar here, on April 21 and said he was being probed by the CBI for sending some prohibited items abroad and "digitally" arrested him after telling him to keep his Skype camera on, the official said.

"Palliwar was made to transfer cash into various bank accounts as well as gold and jewellery, cumulatively valued at Rs 2.32 crore, while he was under this fake arrest. The accused, identified as Sumer Singh Jagmal Singh (45), Prakash Meghnani and Dalpat Singh, all residents of Rajasthan, also showed fake documents to the victim to convince him that they were CBI officials," he said.

"They managed to take 1,800 grams of gold, 1 kg of silver and Rs 67 lakh cash from the victim. After a case was registered under IPC and Information Technology Act, Sumer Singh was held from Mumbai by Crime Branch Unit 2. A total of 24 bank accounts of the accused have been frozen so far," the official added. PTI COR BNM