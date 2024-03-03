Three electrocuted as speaker touches live wire during procession in UP village

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Three persons, including a brother duo, got electrocuted when a DJ speaker came in contact with an overhead high tension wire in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night during a marriage procession in Duhniapur village in Kaushambi police station area, Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said.

The DJ speaker placed on a trolley was being pulled when it accidentally touched the high tension line, the CO said.

Two brothers Ravi (20) and Rajesh (18) and a labourer Satish (18) who were near the speaker got electrocuted, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR ABN RPA