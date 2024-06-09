Three electrocuted in UP

Mathura (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Three persons were electrocuted while carrying out plumbing work in a sewer tank of a restaurant here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Amit Gupta (28), Prince Gupta (21) and one unidendified person entered the sewer tank, they said.

The three were taken out after disconnecting the power supply and rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar has ordered a probe into the matter.

He said prima facie the death was due to electrocution but the exact cause could be ascertained after the postmortem.

Financial assistance will be provided to the family members of the victims as per the rules, he said.

The labourers working on the site alleged that owners of the restaurant did not follow security norms. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV