Three electrocuted to death in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Three persons, including a newly-wed man, were electrocuted to death in Assam’s Chirang district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Amteka Elengmari village near the India-Bhutan border late on Saturday.

The officer said there was a sudden high-voltage surge in a part of the village around 10.30 pm, when a power line snapped and fell.

“The victims had attempted to switch off electrical appliances or cut off the line to their house when they got electrocuted,” he said.

Among the victims was Michael Basumatary, whose marriage was soleminsed earlier on Saturday.

The other two deceased have been identified as Daimalu Narzary and Bijoy Mushahary.

Michael’s brother was seriously injured while attempting to save him, and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bongaigaon, the officer said. PTI SSG RBT