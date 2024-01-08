Three electrocuted while installing cutout of actor Yash in Karnataka

Gadag: Three men were electrocuted while putting up a cutout to celebrate the birthday of Kannada film star Yash in Gadag district on Monday, police said.

While tying up a banner to an electric pole, Naveen Gaji (19), Hanumantha (21) and Murali Nadavinamani (20) of Soorangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluka of the district, came in contact with a live wire and lost their life, police said.

The deceased were fans of actor Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda Three others sustained serious injuries in this incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each for the three injured.