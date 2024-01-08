Three electrocuted while putting up banner of actor in Karnataka

Gadag (K'taka), Jan 8 (PTI) Three men were electrocuted while putting up a banner to celebrate the birthday of Kannada film star Yash, in a village in Gadag district on Monday, police said.

While tying up a banner to an electric pole, Naveen Gaji (19), Hanumantha (21) and Murali Nadavinamani (20) came in contact with a live wire and died immediately, police said.

The deceased were fans celebrating the birthday of Yash, whose actual name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, in their village Soorangi in Lakshmeshwar taluka of the district.

Three others sustained serious injuries in this incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital. PTI GMS SDP SS