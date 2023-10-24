Three empty coaches of EMU derail near Chennai, normal services resume after disruption

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) Three empty coaches of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at suburban Avadi here early on Tuesday, resulting in delayed running of a number of passenger services on the busy route.

Advertisment

No passengers were involved in the incident, which happened around 5.40 am on Tuesday, the Southern Railway said.

The derailed coaches were completely removed and the suburban line was restored at 6.30 pm on Tuesday, it said, adding the motorman of the empty EMU rake has been placed under suspension following the incident.

"Further probe has been ordered and preliminary inquiries will shortly begin," it said in an official release.

Advertisment

The last three coaches of the "empty rake of the suburban EMU train derailed at Avadi railway station while shunting from Avadi EMU Car shed to the main line at 05.40 hrs," Southern Railway said.

The suburban line towards Chennai Central was affected while there was a minor disruption on the express main line owing to overhead equipment (OHE) cable glitch, it added. Around 9.30 am, the OHE glitch on the main line was resolved and express train operations resumed normalcy. Apart from 8 Express services which were either rescheduled or regulated, all other Express trains were running as per schedule, it said.

Suburban EMU train services towards Chennai Central were diverted to run on the fast line between Nemilichery and Avadi and faced a delay of 15-20 minutes.

Advertisment

Senior officials including Kaushal Kishore, AGM, Southern Railway, visited the spot and closely monitored the restoration work.

"Around 300 crew and an Accident Relief Train (ART) were deployed for carrying out the restoration work. The derailed coaches were completely removed and the suburban line was also restored at 18.30 hrs. All the services have resumed normal operations in Chennai Suburban," it said.

EMUs are used as local passenger services. PTI SA SA SS