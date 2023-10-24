Three empty coaches of EMU derail near Chennai, traffic affected

Chennai: Three empty coaches of an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at suburban Avadi here early on Tuesday, resulting in delayed running of a number of passenger services on the busy route.

Advertisment

No passengers were involved in the incident, which happened around 5.40 am on Tuesday, the Southern Railway said.

While four coaches were initially said to have derailed, Southern Railway later clarified it was three.

The last three coaches of the "empty rake of the suburban EMU train derailed at Avadi railway station while shunting from Avadi EMU Car shed to the main line at 05:40 hrs," an official statement said.

Advertisment

The suburban line towards Chennai Central was affected while there was minor disruption on the express main line owing to overhead equipment (OHE) cable glitch, it added.

Consequently, five EMU trains towards Chennai Central were delayed and three express trains from here--Vande Bharat and Shatabdi services to Mysuru and Chennai-Coimbatore Kovai Express were regulated near Ambattur railway station, it said.

Saptagiri Express (Chennai-Tirupati) and Bengaluru-bound Brindavan Express and Double Decker Express, all originating from Chennai Central, were rescheduled.

Advertisment

"The Divisional Railway Manager and his team of senior officials are on the spot. Restoration work is in full swing and now, the main line has been restored to traffic and Express trains...trains delayed/regulated enroute have commenced journeys. EMU services are also diverted to run on the fast line."

"The suburban line restoration works are in progress and traffic will be restored in a few hours," the statement added.

EMUs are used as local passenger services.