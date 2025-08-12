Three ex-students arrested for molestation of BHU MBBS student

Varanasi, Aug 12 (PTI) Three former students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting an MBBS student inside the university campus in the early hours, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal said the alleged incident took place around 3:30 am when the student, along with her friends, was returning to her hostel from the library.

According to Banswal, three youths on a motorcycle allegedly molested the student and also attempted to assault her. On the basis of a written complaint lodged by one of her companions, a case was registered against the accused under sections relating to molestation and assault.

"All three accused are former students of BHU and have been arrested," Banswal said, adding that police are interrogating them and an investigation into the matter is underway. PTI COR KIS DV DV