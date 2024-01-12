Three facing MCOCA charges for Rs 3.5 cr bank robbery in Navi Mumbai held

Palghar, Jan 12 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Palghar district for alleged involvement in a number of theft, house breaking and vehicle theft cases, a police official said on Friday.

They are history sheeters facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for a 2017 bank robbery of Rs 3.5 crore, he said.

The official identified them as Anjan Anand Mahanti (51), Shravan Krishna Hegde (45), and Saroj Ansari (26), all residents of Mumbai.

"A police patrol team saw them tampering with the number plate of a car in Khairpada in Boisar. A number plate seized from them turned out be that of a motorcycle. We also found 131 stickers used to create fake number plates as well as knives, screwdrivers, blades etc," he said.

"They have cases against their names in Kalyan, Tarapur in Palghar, Thane city, Khopoli and Neral etc. They were slapped with MCOCA provisions in connection with a 2017 case in which they allegedly looted Rs 3.5 crore from a nationalist bank in Sanpada in Navi Mumbai after digging a tunnel," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM