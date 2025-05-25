Three family members drown in Ganga in UP's Raebareli

Raebareli (UP), May 25 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a father and son, from Amethi drowned in the Ganga river at Dalmau Ghat here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place during an 'Asthi Visarjan' (the sacred practice of immersing the ashes of a departed individual into a holy river or water body), they said.

A group of nine individuals from Palpur, Jagdishpur Kotwali area in Amethi, had arrived at Dalmau Ganga Ghat this morning for the ritual, police said.

Four members of the group reportedly ventured into deeper water during immersion and began to drown, they said.

Their companions immediately raised an alarm, attracting the attention of nearby local divers and onlookers. Swift action by the divers led to the rescue of one youth, but three individuals succumbed to the swift currents.

"The deceased have been identified as Chandra Kumar Kaushal (60), Balchandra Kaushal (47) and his son Aryan (17)," said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police personnel immediately arrived at the scene.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered and taken for post-mortem, police said.