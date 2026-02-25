Three family members get life term for dowry-related murder of woman

Medininagar, Feb 25 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Wednesday sentenced a man and two other members of his family to life imprisonment for murdering his wife for dowry in 2021.

The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge, Raj Kumar Mishra, sentenced Sanjay Saw, his brother Chhotelal Saw, and their father Sohri Saw to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them.

In case of failure to pay the fine, they will have to undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

In this connection, Sampatti Kunwar, a resident of Jalim village in Latehar district, had lodged an FIR on April 20, 2021, at Haidernagar Police Station in Palamu district against his son-in-law Sanjay, Chhotelal and Sohri, all residents of Babhandih village.

It was alleged that three men regularly harassed and beat up Ruby Devi over dowry after her marriage to Sanjay in 2005.

On April 20, 2021, all the accused, including her husband Sanjay Saw, strangled Ruby Devi to death and cremated her body without informing her parents.