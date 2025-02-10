Three family members held for murdering neighbour in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 10 (PTI) Three members of a family were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering their neighbour by electrocution at Punnapra near here, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kiran (28), his father Kunjumon (54), and his mother Ashwamma (50).

According to the police, the body of 53-year-old Dineshan was found lying in a paddy field near his home at around 6.30 pm on February 8.

Kunjumon and Kiran allegedly set up an electric trap on the path behind their house to kill Dineshan. When he stepped on it, he was electrocuted, police added.

The duo later abandoned the body in a paddy field. The incident occurred on the night of February 7, police said.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was electrocution, prompting the police to launch a confidential inquiry into the incident.

Police stated that Dineshan was killed due to his alleged relationship with Ashwamma.

When Kiran and Kunjumon learned about the affair, they warned Dineshan to end it, but he refused. On the day of the incident, he allegedly got into an altercation with Kiran, police added.

Ashwamma was arrested on charges of destroying evidence, police said.

The accused will be produced before the court later, they added.