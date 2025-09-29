Three family members killed in Hit-and-run case in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Mukundpur flyover on the Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Monday.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Jahangirpuri police station at 12.05 am, they said. By the time the police reached the spot, all three had succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Shahid, his son Faiz (28), and his daughter's son Hamza (12), all residents of north Ghonda in Delhi, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the three were returning home on a motorcycle from Uttam Nagar when a car struck them from behind, causing them to fall, after which another vehicle ran over them. However, no eyewitnesses were found at the scene, and there is no CCTV camera in the immediate vicinity of the accident site, according to the police. However, teams are scanning the footage from cameras installed along the route to trace the offending vehicle.

A case has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Speaking to PTI, Shahid's brother said, “He was my brother. The entire family had gone to his daughter’s home in Uttam Nagar. While coming back he put his family and children into a cab and then took his son and his grandson, his daughter’s child, with him on a bike.

"When they were driving on the Mukundpur flyover, we were told that a car, coming at a high speed, hit them and they fell off the bike. Another car came from behind and drove over them. Both cars were at a dangerous speed in such a crowded space. We do not know how to process this. We are still in shock,” he said, as another relative held him while he broke down.

"The biggest tragedy after their death is that now the family is orphaned," he added, before breaking into tears.