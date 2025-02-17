Three farm labourers die in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 17 (PTI) Three women farm labourers died and six others injured in a road accident involving an autorickshaw and an APSRTC bus in this district on Monday morning, said a police official.

Guntur district's Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish said the accident occurred when the autorickshaw attempted to overtake a vehicle amid thick fog.

"Three farm labourers died and six more were injured in the accident on Monday. Despite low visibility due to foggy conditions, the autorickshaw driver tried to overtake a vehicle, resulting in the mishap," Satish told PTI.

According to the SP, the autorickshaw was proceeding toward Ponnur from Chebrolu while the bus was on its way to Tenali.

Meanwhile, Police booked a case over the accident.