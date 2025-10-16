Three farmers from Maharashtra dead as truck hits tractor in MP's Pandhurna

Chhindwara, Oct 16 (PTI) Three farmers died after their tractor was hit by a speeding truck in Pandhurna district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident happened around 11pm on Wednesday, Barchicholi police outpost in charge sub inspector Vikram Baghel said.

"Deceased Vivek (36), Sandeep Patel (37) and Ashok Kale (65) hail from Khursapar village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. They had come to Pandhurna to get their tractor repaired and purchase come agricultural implements. While returning home, a speeding truck hit their tractor," he said.

"The three were rushed to a medical facility in Nagpur as it is closer from the site of the accident. They died on the way. Efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled from the scene," Baghel said. PTI LAL BNM