Three feared drowned in separate incidents at UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Three people are feared drowned in two separate incidents at Mukkha Fall in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, Buddhu Baiga, a resident of Maruwat village, informed police that his younger brother Shriram (45) was returning from Parsiya village with some locals when he went to bathe at Mukkha Fall and was swept away by strong currents, Ghorawal SHO Shiv Pratap Verma said.

In another incident, four youths from Robertsganj had gone to Mukkha Fall for a picnic. They were sitting on a small mound surrounded by water when suddenly the gates of a dam were opened, increasing the water flow.

"Rahul Patel (21) and Indrajit Patel (21), both residents of Nai Bazar, were swept away," Verma said.

Police teams rushed to the spot and began search operations with the help of divers. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been informed.

As of Monday afternoon, the search for all three missing persons is still underway. officials said. PTI COR KIS ANM NB