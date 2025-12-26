Three fire incidents reported in Delhi, one youth dead

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Three separate fire incidents were reported in Delhi on Friday, leaving one youth dead and his brother injured, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the other two incidents, they said.

The first incident was reported in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, where a 20-year-old youth was killed, and his elder brother was injured after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey building housing a repair shop.

The Delhi Fire Services received the call reporting the fire at 6.24 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The two brothers were rescued and taken to GTB Hospital, where Junaid (20) was declared brought dead.

"A massive fire broke out in the Mustafabad area, killing Junaid (20) and injuring his brother, Sameer (23). Sameer was discharged after receiving treatment. We have formed a team to investigate the matter properly. Further action will be taken after reports," said the police officer.

Police have registered a case under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The second incident was reported at 10.32 am from south Delhi's Munirka area, where eight electrical meters installed in a residential building caught fire.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot, and the fire was successfully extinguished within about 10 minutes, officials said. No casualties were reported, and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The third incident was reported at 10.57 am when a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Bindapur area of southwest Delhi. Upon receiving information, the fire department immediately dispatched two fire tenders.

"The fire was brought under control and completely doused within a short time, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas," a fire services official said. No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he added. PTI SSJ BM HIG