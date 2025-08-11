Three FIRs registered, 64 persons fined in Aug for feeding pigeons in Mumbai: BMC

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Three police cases have been filed and 64 persons fined a total sum of Rs 32000 by Mumbai's civic body in August for feeding pigeons in violation of orders, an official said on Monday.

The three FIRs comprise one in D Ward, which has four 'kabutarkhanas' (pigeon feeding spots), and two in G North Ward, which has a kaburkhana at Dadar West, he said.

"Of the 64 persons fined, the maximum 12 were in P South Ward, which has three kaburkhanas. A sum of Rs 6000 was collected from the 12. At the iconic kabutarkhana in Dadar West, 11 persons have been fined Rs 5500. No action has been taken in this regard in B,C, E F South, N, and L Wards," the official informed.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the metropolis has 44 kabutarkhanas. P North and P East Wards lead with five each, while there are four each in K West and D Ward.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against a Bombay High Court order directing the BMC to file FIRs against persons feeding pigeons at kabutarkhanas.

On Saturday, police registered a case against a man for feeding pigeons from a grain-filled tray kept on the roof of his car in Dadar area and also seized his vehicle. PTI KK BNM