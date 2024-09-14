Three-foot long cobra rescued from flat in Mumbai's Mulund area

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) A three-foot long cobra was found in a flat in Mulund in north east Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, a forest department official said.
It was lying on the sofa in the house, said Pawan Sharma, president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra forest department.
"We reached the site after we got a call on our helpline. The spectacled cobra was rescued by Ravindra Suryavanshi from our team and it was examined by veterinarians Dr Priti Sathe and Dr Kirti Sathe. It was later released into its natural habitat in coordination with the forest department," he said. PTI ZA BNM