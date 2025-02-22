Three forest officers suspended for irregularities

Gondia, Feb 22 (PTI) Three officers of the Maharashtra Forest Department were suspended for alleged irregularities in work in Tiroda taluka of Gondia district and falsifying records to show a man was killed by a wild boar, an official on Saturday.

An official said some other officers are also under scanner.

The suspended officers are identified as Tiroda Forest Range Officer R.G. Moon and Assistant Forest Range Officers Shailendra Pardhi and Abdul Shakeel Abdul Durani.

An official release stated that a nursery plantation was undertaken in the forest area of Tiroda taluka during the last monsoon under Moon, Pardhi, and Durani.

A probe was ordered by the Forest department on complaints of irregularities, following which a departmental inquiry was conducted.

The three officers were found guilty of irregularities in the work. Separately, they allegedly falsified records to show a man was killed in a wild boar attack in Sonegaon village and embezzled government funds, the release stated.

The inquiry showed that the man died after he fell off a tree, it said.

The trio was suspended on Friday on the order of the conservator of forests. PTI COR NSK