Three former directors of steel company booked for forgery

Jalna, Mar 15 (PTI) Three sacked directors of a steel company were booked for allegedly forging documents to sign MoUs with firms in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The services of the accused directors were terminated after the company was relaunched in March 2021, the FIR stated.

The accused, however, allegedly continued to use the letterhead of the old company and prepared a forged company resolution, which they used to sign an agreement with a steel alloy company without registering the document with MIDC or obtaining approval from the company.

The accused allegedly signed a deed with the alloy firm, assigning trademarks while falsely representing themselves as directors of the old company, as per the FIR.

They also forged another company resolution, dated December 29, 2020,, and signed an MoU with another company.

A police official said a case has been registered under sections 318(2) (cheating), 336(2) (breach of trust), 336(4) (forging documents), 338 (forgery), 339 (fraudulently and dishonestly using documents), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Police are examining the forged documents and gathering evidence against the accused," said Police Inspector Samrat Singh Rajput. PTI COR NSK