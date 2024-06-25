Three former ministers appointed as advisors to Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Three former ministers of Arunachal Pradesh have been appointed as advisors to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Secretary Kaling Tayeng said on Tuesday.

Former ministers Bamang Felix, Alo Libang, and Kamlung Mossang have been appointed as advisors to the chief minister and will assist him in the functioning of the government, he said.

Felix, who was the home minister in the previous government, was denied a BJP ticket to contest the assembly polls which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang had served as the health minister, while Miao legislator Kamlung Mossang had portfolios such as urban development and food and civil supplies.

The advisors will not be entitled for any post-service benefits, the chief secretary said.

On June 18, the state government had appointed 19 advisors to assist various ministers. PTI CORR BDC