Three found dead in factory tank in Haryana's Panipat

Panipat, Oct 9 (PTI) Three workers were found dead in a septic tank of a factory here, triggering protests by their family members who alleged they have been murdered, police said on Monday.

The deceased, aged between 30 and 40 years, were found dead on Sunday in the factory located at Jalalpur, they said.

Fire personnel took out the bodies from the tank and handed them over to the police.

Out of the three deceased, two worked as tractor drivers who used to drain out chemical water from the tanks.

The family members of the deceased held a protest outside the unit on Sunday alleging the three had been murdered and later their bodies dumped into the septic tank.

They also alleged that CCTV cameras in the unit were found damaged.

"On the basis of the complaint given by family members of the deceased, we have registered a case and further investigations are on," SHO of Sanoli police station here, Inspector Sunil Kumar said. PTI SUN DV DV