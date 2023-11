Ludhiana, Nov 5 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned while they were taking a bath at the Sutlej river here on Sunday evening, said police.

The bodies of three friends – identified as Prince (16), resident of Gurikirpa Nagar, Rohit (16), resident of Guru Har Rai Nagar and Anshu (14), resident of Geeta Colony - were recovered, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Sumit Sood.