Three from Bihar held in fraud case

Mangaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) The Mangaluru city police have arrested three persons from Bihar on charges of unlawfully extracting funds from people's bank accounts by misusing the Aadhar Enabled Payment System at the sub-registrar office here.

City police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said in a release here that over the past six months, funds from the bank accounts of those who had completed property registrations at the Mangaluru sub-registrar office were illegally accessed by cybercriminals.

The Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police in the city received numerous complaints from people about loss of money from their bank accounts. Ten cases were registered by the CEN police in the last two months.

A special team was formed comprising DCP (law and order) and DCP (crime and traffic) to investigate these cases. The team arrested the three suspects, hailing from Bihar on October 22.

The arrested have been identified as Deepak Kumar Hebram (33), Vivek Kumar Biswas (24) and Madan Kumar (23), the Commissioner said.

A sum of Rs 3,60,242 from 10 bank accounts of the accused has been recovered by the police. Mobile phone handsets of the accused have also been seized. The accused will be taken to Bihar for further spot verification and collection of additional documents, he said. PTI MVG MVG SS